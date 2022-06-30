80% UGANDANS OUT OF MONETARY ECONOMY: Can the parish devt model really change this?

80% of the Ugandan population is outside the money economy, and are now battling the rising cost of living. At the launch of the country's economic report by the World Bank, there was scrutiny on the government flagship program, the parish development model, and whether it will be effective in stimulating financial inclusion. According to the bank of Uganda, based on a strategy adopted in 2017, focus now remains on reducing financial inclusion and access barriers to financial services to 5% by 2022.