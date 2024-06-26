Why local firms miss out on Uganda Airlines contracts

A head of government plans to expand the Uganda Airlines fleet, using the funds recently announced in the next financial year of 95 million dollars. The Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki has warned the business community, that the carrier will only deal with suppliers who are consistent and will follow required specifications. The allocation of the funds will cover areas such as aircraft maintenance and leasing, new equipment purchases, services contracts, and infrastructure development projects.