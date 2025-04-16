Agricultural Financing:Private Sector credit stagnates at 11%

While substantial funding continues to flow into agriculture through initiatives like the Agricultural Credit Facility, Emyooga, and the recent Parish Development Model, concerns remain about the sustainability and sufficiency of this financing. One key issue is the stagnation of private sector funding, which has remained at just 11 percent. Now, the Bank of Uganda has urged financial institutions to embrace innovation as the future belongs to those who move beyond traditional collateral models.