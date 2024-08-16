Why NRM is holding a symposium in South Sudan | MORNING AT NTV

Recent data from the Bank of Uganda reveals that trade volumes between Uganda and South Africa surged from just $76 million in 1999 to $334 million in 2019, before declining to $148.8 million in 2022 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two nations have maintained strong and friendly relations since establishing formal diplomatic ties in 1994. In recognition of these deepened bilateral relations, especially in social and political spheres, NRM supporters in South Africa are organizing a symposium to celebrate President Museveni's achievements. To discuss these developments, we are joined by Philip Kakuru, Senior Presidential Advisor on Trade and NRM Patron.