Why is Uganda on a radar of bomb attacks and how prepared is our security?|MorningAtNTV

Police and other security organs foiled a bomb attack on a cathedral in the capital Kampala and arrested the man suspected of trying to activate the explosive device among worshippers on weekend. On a similar note, on Monday 2 bombs in different locations were tapped again, this has caused a security threat bewildering Ugandans. We talked to Grace Matsiko - security analyst and Tolit Atiya - security analyst.