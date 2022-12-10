What the judiciary is doing to end delayed rulings | TALK OF THE NATION

The Constitutional Court issued a ruling showing the full intent of the judiciary to show how far it is willing to go to deal with officers of the court who delay to issue rulings, thereby expanding the case backlog. The matter saw the court calling for the retirement of a chief magistrate John Agaba, who had taken 8 years to deliver a ruling. Earlier, the Chief Registrar cancelled the Christmas holidays for all judicial officers, who have over 606 rulings pending delivery following the end of the trials. So where is the judiciary going with this stance? To help us understand what is going on we have JAMESON KAREMANI a spokesperson of the judiciary.