What the changing face of cabinet means for Uganda? | MorningAtNTV

Before last week, there was concern that Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s PLU was usurping the position of the NRM - with many ministers and other functionaries attending its activities. However, after a week the president appointed several of its top members into his cabinet and military. So, we sought the view of a legal mind on whether this amounts to the end of PLU or whether it will become a problem from within the NRM.