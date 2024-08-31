What is at stake after government failure to deploy interns | TALK OF THE NATION

The Ministry of Health faces a dilemma with over 1,000 pre-medical intern doctors and more than 800 nurse interns still waiting for deployment to health facilities. Despite graduating in 2021 and 2022, these interns have yet to start their mandatory internships. Recently, the president suggested that it might be reasonable for interns to fund their own internships. We heard from Annet Birungi of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union on the issue.