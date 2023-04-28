Using technology to lose weight | MORNING AT NTV

Looking to shed some pounds but struggling to make progress with traditional diet and exercise methods? You're not alone. For those with obesity, losing weight can be an incredibly challenging task due to changes in the body that make it difficult to shed unwanted pounds. Fortunately, there's a new option available: the intragastric balloon procedure. This minimally invasive bariatric treatment can help those with concerns about their weight achieve their goals. And who better to explain the ins and outs of this innovative procedure than Dr Chiraag Kotecha - a renowned specialist in the field? Let's dive in and learn more.