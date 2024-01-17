Using AI in transforming emerging economies|Morning At NTV

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has captivated the world, evoking both excitement and alarm and prompting crucial questions about its potential impact on the global economy. The net effect is challenging to foresee, as AI will ripple through economies in complex ways. Historically, automation and information technology have typically affected routine tasks, but what sets AI apart is its capacity to influence high-skilled jobs. The often-breathless debate surrounding AI can leave investors bewildered about what this emerging technology will actually mean for the global economy and markets. We clarify the importance and proper use of AI in transforming economies, and guiding us through these spheres is Barbara Mutabaazi, Founder of Women In Technology Uganda and Hive Colab.