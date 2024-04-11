Uganda's disaster preparedness and management | MorningAtNTV

With increasing population growth, rapid and unplanned urbanization, climate change, environmental degradation, and widespread poverty, a growing number of people and assets are exposed to disasters. Moreover, many of these events occur in fragile and conflict-affected states, thus increasing the complexity of crises and overburdening countries experiencing violent conflict or fragile governance. The knowledge and capacities developed by governments, response and recovery organizations, communities, and individuals to effectively anticipate, respond to, and recover from the impacts of likely, imminent, or current disasters, and to speak to us more on this matter, we have Dr. Brian Kanaahe, Director of Disaster Risk Management, URCS.