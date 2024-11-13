Tourism sector in 2024: Analyzing Uganda's tourism value chain | MorningAtNTV

Tourism is expected to contribute $11.1 trillion to the global GDP in 2024. According to the latest World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism, around 790 million tourists traveled internationally in the first seven months of 2024, about 11% more than in 2023 and only 4% less than in 2019. Data show a strong start to the year, followed by a more modest second quarter. Uganda has the potential to position itself as a high-value destination that offers exceptional wildlife, adventure, and cultural experiences that match or exceed those of its neighbors.