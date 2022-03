THE LINK: Oil joint ventures and taxes

At least on paper, Uganda’s local content law looks quite good, with a provision of any foreign company requiring a local company to play in the spaces ring-fenced for local businesses. With the joint venture arrangements also comes specific taxation. On the Link tonight, we discuss the permitted joint ventures and how they are expected to pay their taxes. Samuel Ssettumba has PWC’s Veronica Mawanda in the studio.