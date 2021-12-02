ATTACK ON ADF: Minister Oryem Okello has no kind words for MONUSCO
MPs pile pressure on govt to explain deployment in DRC
Govt says structure for new cities will be approved soon
OMICRON VARIANT: EAC says health experts will advise on safety measures
Bus owners warned on hiking fares without consultation - Katumba
BOOSTING ACCOUNTABILITY: UBOS establishes audit directorate
DUBAI EXPO DIVIDENDS: Tea sector attracts investors
DEVELOPMENT BANKING: Aligning funding to real people
WOMEN WORLD CUP: Uganda and South Africa to face off on Friday
Local boxers to earn semi pro status
UMA’s new chairperson Deo Kayemba to focus on SMEs
I can name MPs who have abandoned their children - Among
COVID-19 PANDEMIC: Health Ministry says tests for incoming travelers are mandatory
Who is Musa Baluku? - ADF commander took over after Mukulu’s arrest
Officers highlight need for administrative, liaison skills
OKUBANGULA ABA POLIISI: Ssaabapoliisi Ochola ayogedde ku buvunaanyizibwa obuliwo