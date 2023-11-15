Take note: Prioritising mental health services in Africa

In its African Regional Strategy for Mental Health in the year 2000, the WHO underscores that populations in the African region grapple with numerous mental and neurological disorders, constituting a significant cause of disability. Moreover, most countries face a deficiency in reliable information systems. Despite this, some primary observations and estimates can be made. In many African countries, acute or subacute psychosis, acute transient psychoses, paranoid psychoses, and psychoses resulting from cerebral involvement in infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever, or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection are the most common presentations. Analyzing this is Dr. Lanre Olusola, a psychologist.