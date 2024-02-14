Revolutionizing e-mobility investment in Uganda

E-mobility in Uganda has gained traction from both the government and the private sector. The government is engaging private e-mobility operators and international development partners to explore ways to transition to greater use of electric vehicles. The global transition to low-carbon energy calls for technological advancement in the manufacturing industry to transform the landscape potential to use natural resources to contribute to economic development. Currently, The National Planning Authority drafted NDP III which guides the strategic implementation of government priorities in line with Vision 2040 which stresses sustainable development through climate-friendly technologies, and many companies like GOGO are stepping into this space, and to understand the dynamics in Uganda's e-mobility industry, we have Janos Bissaso, Chief Operation Officer at GOGO.