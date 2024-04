Retirement planning for Uganda's musicians | MORNING AT NTV

The topic of retirement in the music industry. Whether you're a musician, industry professional, or a music enthusiast balancing a civilian job, retirement is a universal consideration influenced by age, the pandemic, health, job availability, and the desire for change. To provide insights specific to Uganda's music scene, we hosted Jeff Ekong'ot, a music analyst, and Andrew Kaggwa, an arts journalist from Daily Monitor.