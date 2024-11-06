ON THE GROUND : Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) commence nationwide

Today marks the start of the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) for over 790,000 candidates across the country. The students will complete their exams tomorrow, November 7, with Integrated Science in the morning and English in the afternoon. Of the 798,763 candidates, 419,357 are female and 379,414 are male. State Minister for Primary Education, Joyce Moriku Kaducu, confirmed that the exams are proceeding smoothly and on schedule.