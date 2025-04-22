NTV Business Now : ABSA’s Growth, Export Opportunities & Tech Transformations

In this episode, we explore Uganda’s financial sector as ABSA Bank Uganda posts a strong 22% rise in profit after tax, reaching UGX 178 billion. We hear from ABSA’s CEO and Executive Director Michael Segwaya about what’s driving this growth and how the bank is stepping up support for small and medium enterprises, particularly in the export sector. We also look at how agriculture’s export potential is growing, how technology is easing school fee payments, and how digital tools are building more transparency and trust in Uganda’s real estate market.