Nankabirwa says modern technology can eliminate mercury

Minister for Energy Ruth Nankabirwa wants artisanal miners in the gold trade to unite in cooperatives for them to access better mining technology which is free of mercury. Despite being banned globally, mercury is still being used in goldmines across the country which has raised both health and environmental risks. Minister Nankabirwa was speaking at the Planet Gold annual stakeholders meeting that gathers policymakers, miners, and traders in Kampala.