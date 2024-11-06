Morning At NTV| Challenges of school to work transition

The future of work for young people is evolving, and success will depend on a combination of accelerated skills, advanced education, and a supportive environment. In Uganda, despite having some level of education, many young people face higher unemployment rates. This is largely due to the bias towards formal sector wage-paying jobs, leaving many without viable opportunities. In 2023, Uganda’s total labor force was 18.2 million, with male unemployment at 13.5% and female unemployment at 20.4%. These statistics highlight the significant challenges youth face in transitioning from school to work. In this video, we explore the challenges and potential solutions, with insights from Bard Byamukama, a policy analyst, and Maxczzon Muhwezi, a member of the National Youth Council. Join us as we dive into the critical issues surrounding youth unemployment and discuss the ways forward.