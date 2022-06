KICKSTARTER: Uganda to host APRM youth symposium

OPM in partnership with African Union through the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Continental Secretariat is organizing the 3rd APRM Continental Youth Symposium from the 4th– 9th July 2022 Samuel Kasule, APRM National Secretariat and Samuel Ogwal, National Youth Council speak to us about this on #MorningAtNTV