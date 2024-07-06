Is the latest anti-corruption campaign on the right track? | TALK OF THE NATION

President Yoweri Museveni has announced the creation of the State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit to oversee Uganda Revenue Authority operations and combat corruption within the tax administration system. This new unit joins several State House anti-corruption units operating parallel to other established government agencies. Are these multiple agencies necessary, and what are the implications for the fight against corruption? To discuss these issues, we had Gerald Auku, head of programs at Transparency International Uganda, in the studio.