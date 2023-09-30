Is mandatory vehicle inspection a justifiable move? | TALK OF THE NATION

Car dealers have expressed concerns that the government's decision to mandate vehicle inspections will raise the cost of doing business. The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) issued a notice dated September 28, 2023, stating that the tests would continue until November 1, 2023, at a specified cost. To provide insights into the implications, we had John Walugembe, the Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises.