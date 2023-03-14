Inside Kenya's ban on importation of Uganda's powdered milk | MORNING AT NTV

Kenya has suspended the importation of milk powders ahead of the long rains, a move aimed at protecting the local industry from surplus production and low prices. While the statement appears to be general, some businesspeople believe it's targeted at imports from Uganda, which has been facing challenges in accessing the Kenyan market. This decision is likely to impact Uganda's rising trend in milk exports, particularly processed milk, which accounts for over 35% of the country's marketed milk. We speak to Kenyan politician, Justine Wamae, and Francis Kisirinya, the deputy executive director of PSFU, to gain further insight into this matter.