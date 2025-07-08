Increasing men's involvement in family planning | MorningAtNTV

Family Planning Key to Universal Health Coverage—Experts Urge Greater Male Involvement Family planning is widely regarded as a cornerstone in achieving Universal Health Coverage. Uganda has outlined plans to use family planning not only to lower maternal mortality but also to drive progress toward Vision 2040. In Uganda’s family structure, men often play a dominant role in decisions around family size and health services. Experts now emphasize that greater male involvement in family planning could accelerate national development goals. During the recent launch of the UNFPA report “The Real Fertility,” the government was urged to scale up investment in health, education, and policies that ensure access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services. We speak to Linda Birungi, Health Activist at Reach A Hand Uganda, for her perspective on how informed, voluntary reproductive choices can be supported through inclusive policy and education.