Improving Uganda's forest cover: Focus on forests for World Environment Day

Climate change has brought about increased frequency and duration of droughts, as well as heavier rain and flooding. Healthy forests play a crucial role in regulating local climates and managing water resources. In this video, Stuart Maniraguha, Director of Plantation Development at the National Forestry Authority, shares valuable insights into Uganda's journey against forest degradation. Tune in to learn more about the country's initiatives and strategies for forest conservation.