How Uganda developed its first anti tick trial vaccine | TALK OF THE NATION

Uganda has launched its first-ever anti-tick vaccine in Uganda after it was cleared for the second to last stages of final approval for use in animals. The vaccine was produced by Ugandan scientists under the National Agricultural Research Organisation NARO. Tonight, we look at what these vaccine trials will entail. To help us appreciate this we have Dr HALIDI KIRUNDA - Director for Research AT NARO Mbarara.