How suspension of World Bank funding is affecting business community | TALK OF THE NATION

Over a fortnight ago, the World Bank announced that it had suspended funding for future projects, as applied for by the Uganda government. The move has stunned the business community, who were looking for foreign direct investments as well as World Bank support to the business community, in the aftermath of the Covid-19-inspired crash. To understand the full impact of this World Bank decision, we had the Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, John Walugembe.