Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Outcry as underage girls, refugees flood Bushenyi in open day prostitution
  • 2 News Hundreds protest against Tunisia constitution ahead of vote
  • 3 World Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Odessa port, key to grain deal
  • 4 News Three killed in clash over DR Congo gold mine
  • 5 World 'Panama Papers' whistleblower says Russia 'wants me dead'