How street vendors are affecting business in Kampala | TALK OF THE NATION

The Kampala Capital City Authority was planning to unveil a system under which street vendors would be able to operate in the central business district, months after they were evicted. That plan was called to try and stimulate business in the central business district. Then on Wednesday, the president put a stop to those plans, insisting that street vendors had no room in the city. So tonight, we ask whether the city centre can thrive without street vendors, or whether the remaining traders will also vacate the city centre. To help us appreciate the situation, we have FRANCIS KISIRINYA - PSFU Chief of Membership Services.