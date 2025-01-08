How legal structure influences political discourse | MorningAtNTV

The law functions in politics in three basic aspects: as a goal, a means, or an obstacle. Law and politics, as social phenomena, are two emanations of the same entity (a monistic ontological conception), with their separate existence being a consequence of a human dualistic or pluralistic perception of the world (a dualistic ontological conception). 2025 is a politically heated year in anticipation for Uganda, and the rule of law is crucial in this context. We examine the strengths and weaknesses in the country’s justice system, as well as the preparations for the sector this season. Morning at NTV speaks to Norbert Mao, Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ronald Wanda, Lawyer, and Milton Ocen, Lawyer.