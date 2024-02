Exploring Uniserv's pathway to international education | MORNING AT NTV

On #MorningAtNTV, we had a conversation on Uniserv Education a program designed to assist students in pursuing post-graduate studies abroad. Engaging with prospective students, we uncover their aspirations and expectations regarding the program. Additionally, we explore the core objectives and offerings of UNISERV, shedding light on how it facilitates international education opportunities for eager learners.