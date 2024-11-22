Exploring the rise of music festivals and their impact on Uganda's arts scene | MORNING AT NTV

Music festivals, which began in 18th century England as a seasonal cultural celebration, have become global phenomena, with events like Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Woodstock drawing massive crowds. In Uganda, festivals like Nyege Nyege and Blankets and Wine have become key highlights in the arts scene, offering a unique cultural experience. We were joined by Charles Batambuze, Vice Chairperson of the National Cultural Forum, and Andrew Kaggwa, Arts Journalist at Daily Monitor, to discuss the rise of music festivals and their impact on Uganda's arts industry.