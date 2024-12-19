Decoding the trend of festive tourism | MorningAtNTV

Seasonality is a measurable feature with significant economic and social impacts. Seasons influence the actual and perceived range of products/experiences available, which dictate the pull features of a destination, which in turn, influence who comes and why they come. Tourism development during holiday periods may influence tourism total factor productivity (TTFP) in the industry, however, not much is known to be done to maximize the impact of holiday tourism. Seasonality in tourism can be divided into three main categories: off-season, peak season, and shoulder season. Each of these seasons has its own distinct qualities that influence the level of tourism that they experience. We engage with stakeholders in the tourism industry Martin Mugarra - state minister for tourism to understand the seasonality in the tourism lens