Uganda offers to train Mozambican armed forces
Does Muntu's ANT have answers to a nation in turmoil? | ON THE SPOT
Local Karamoja leaders accuse compatriots of aiding rustlers
Businessman kills cousin over stolen coffee
MPs ask government to cancel Multiplex deal
Medical research council promotes immunisation in Kalungu
Yumbe cooperative employs inclusive strategy
Minister Mayanja intervenes in Hoima sugar evictions
Aga Khan foundation partners with Dorna centre in autism awareness
Police pledges improved enforcement action
Why corporate governance offers sustainability to firms | MORNING AT NTV
OKULUNG’AMYA EMIRIMU GYA GAV’T: Waliwo enteekateeka empya ejja
OKUZZA EMIREMBE MU GGWANGA: Bannakyewa baagala gisomesebwe mu masomero
Lands ministry to assess correct forest boundaries
Aba Riham batongozza kaweefube omupya