CURBING THE EBOLA OUTBREAK: Health experts from around the world meet in Kampala

Health officials from 11 African countries and officials from World Health Organisations, African Union, and Africa CDC, among agencies are gathered in Muyonyo, Kampala for a high-level emergency ministerial meeting on cross-border collaboration for preparedness and response to ebola virus disease. The meeting will discuss priorities for bolstering preparedness and readiness for the Sudan variant of Ebola and other health emergency threats in high-risk countries. It will also agree on the timely sharing of data related to Ebola and other emerging and reemerging diseases of regional concern.