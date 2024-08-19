Contextualising FDC Katonga new political party decision | MorningAtNTV

In 1990, Africa began its democratization process, moving away from one-party systems and military regimes towards free elections, which have since strengthened civil and political liberties. Political parties have become crucial to this democratic progress. Recently, Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago's faction initiated national consultations after breaking away from the party at Najjanankumbi, with plans to form a new political party to incorporate Katonga members' ideas. Joining us to discuss this are Joseph Tindyebwa, former FDC Secretary-General, and political analyst Joseph Ochieno