Climate change effect on health | TALK OF THE NATION

Researchers and health experts are calling for increased action to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on the health sector. This follows the launch of the National Health Action Plan for 2025 to 2030 by the Ministry of Health and various stakeholders. The plan was introduced in response to a study that revealed the vulnerability of several health facilities to shocks such as storms, flooding, and drought. To discuss this issue further, we were joined by Dr. Herbert Nabaasa, Commissioner in the Department of Environmental Health at the Ministry of Health.