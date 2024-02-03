Challenges ahead for first S4 class using new syllabus | TALK OF THE NATION

The school year resumes on Monday, with numerous schools reopening. Of particular interest are those studying under the lower secondary school curriculum, which continues to raise concerns among both teachers and parents. Uwezo has been examining their situation and recently released a report, calling for more action by the ministry to address their shortcomings. With the first cohort of learners under this curriculum expected to sit for their O-levels this year, there is concern about their performance. To shed more light on this, we have FARIDAH NASSEREKA from UWEZO.