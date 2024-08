Can remote security tools curb insecurity? | MORNING AT NTV

Insecurity has been a growing concern in Uganda, raising questions about its causes and solutions. Experts are called to shed light on the significance of cybersecurity, the role of remote security technologies like CCTV in safeguarding homes and workplaces, and the increasing threat of hacking. As the government faces scrutiny over its response to these issues, what measures can be taken to address and curb insecurity in the country?