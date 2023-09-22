Can battles drive the music business in Uganda? | MORNING AT NTV

Last Friday, fans flocked to Kololo Independence Grounds as the long-awaited musical showdown between Cindy and Sheebah unfolded. This event broke new ground in the Ugandan music industry. Paddy Mukasa, also known as Paddyman, a music producer, Michael Unegui, also known as Renix, another music producer, and Andrew Kaggwa, an arts journalist from the Daily Monitor, will delve into the various aspects entailed in this symbolic concert and its role in music for development.