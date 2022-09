Burden of heart diseases in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

According to the WHO data published in 2020 Coronary Heart Disease Deaths in Uganda reached 8,784 or 4.23% of total deaths. The age-adjusted Death Rate is 82.33 per 100,000 of the population ranks Uganda #131 in the world. Heart diseases differ in Uganda and many have been silently dying from such conditions. We dived deeper into the seriousness of the disease with Dr Vijaysihn Patil the Chief Interventional Cardiologist at Mediheal.