Assessing the risks of shifting climate patterns

The effects of climate change in Uganda are increasingly severe, affecting the lives of the country's citizens and its environment. It has led to extreme weather events such as unpredictable, prolonged drought and rainfall. Since the 1960s, the average temperature in Uganda has increased by 1.3 °C, minimum temperatures have increased by 0.5–1.2 °C, and maximum temperatures have increased by 0.6–0.9 °C. Average temperatures have been observed to be increasing at a rate of 0.28 °C per decade, and daily temperature observations show significantly increasing amounts of hot days and nights every year. In the recent past, many areas in Uganda have been grappling with floods and cut-off roads and land/mad slides. We engage George William Omony - forecasting Services Manager, of Uganda National Meteorological Authority and Anthony Wolimbo - environmentalist, to evaluate Uganda's changing weather patterns.