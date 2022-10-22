Addressing the plight of migrant workers | TALK OF THE NATION

Over the last few weeks, dozens of Ugandans have been returned to the country after being stranded in the United Arab Emirates with many having spent time in detention centres. The plight of these Ugandans has once more put the spotlight on the issue of migrant labour from Ugandans and the whole industry of labour externalisation. In the studio, was Miriam Mwiza, a human rights activist who works mostly to bring attention to the suffering of Ugandans seeking employment abroad, especially in the Middle East.