NTV Business Now: UMEME’s exit and its impact on Uganda’s economy

We explore Uganda’s 5G race with insights from Airtel’s MD, uncover why smallholder farmers struggle with market access, and reveal how fintechs use mobile money data to boost credit access. Plus, the heated debate over the 2.8% interest rate cap—why lenders are protesting. Did you know? Most Ugandans don’t read loan agreements.