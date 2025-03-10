Kawempe By-Election candidates campaign ahead of Thursday voting

Candidates who want to replace Mohammed Ssegirinya, the former Kawempe North Member of Parliament who died in January this year, are combing various villages for support before the Thursday poll. The major contest is between Erias Nalukoola, the National Unity Platform flag bearer and Faridah Nambi, the candidate for the ruling National Resistance Movement party. Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the NUP President is campaigning for Erias Nalukoola later today while President Yoweri Museveni is expected to campaign for Faridah Nambi tomorrow.