Evaluating Uganda's electoral process:Kawempe North goes to the polls

The much-anticipated Kawempe North by-election is underway today, as residents cast their votes for parliamentary representation. However, concerns have surfaced regarding the limited campaigning time for candidates, leading many to question whether they’ve had enough time to engage with voters and present their vision for the constituency.#ntvnews Journalists, who play a critical role in informing the public, have been caught in the crossfire. Reports of physical violence and intimidation by security agencies have surfaced, leading to concerns about their safety. With Parliament remaining silent on these incidents, many are asking who is behind this trend, and whether the necessary protections will be put in place to safeguard the press.