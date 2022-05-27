Will the budget fix rising commodity prices? | ON THE SPOT

On Sunday, the Presidential address offered so little to anxious Ugandans waiting on government effort on the rising prices. The runaway fuel and commodity prices have made Ugandans dig deeper into their pockets to make ends meet. Yet, with a new budget just weeks away, it now falls to legislators to use their appropriation power to tame the inflation. On the Spot was Julius Mukunda, the Head of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group and Semujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality legislator.