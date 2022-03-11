Will investigation get rid of corruption in Mulago? | ON THE SPOT

Uganda’s health sector has suffered a series of setbacks. Ranging from poor remuneration to the medical workers, poor infrastructure, brain drain and sometimes total neglect. It is not uncommon for high-ranking government officials to seek medical services in Nairobi, India or South Africa. If the powers that be cannot be treated in Ugandan public hospitals, how will they understand the challenges of the health worker and the tools they need to execute their duties. Now the national referral hospital is in the eye of the storm for contracting private pharmacies to operate in a public institution. To discuss this and more we had Hon Dan Kimosho and Dr Ekwaro Obuku on the spot.