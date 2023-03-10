What are the new frontiers in the fight for women empowerment? | ON THE SPOT

Despite significant progress in advancing women's rights in Uganda over the last two decades, many deep-rooted challenges persist. Domestic violence and high drop-out rates among girls from school remain major issues that demand urgent attention. Amid International Women's Day celebrations, we spoke with two leading activists, Penelope Sanyu and Mercy Munduru, about the latest frontiers in the fight for women's empowerment. Watch for their insights on the struggles and opportunities ahead.